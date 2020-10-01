Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 24.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $346,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,550,318 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPR opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

