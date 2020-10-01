Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,950 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $696,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 26.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $26.99.

