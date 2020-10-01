Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Co-Diagnostics worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,804,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 671.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CODX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.65 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of -3.46.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

