Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

PPLT opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $96.93.

