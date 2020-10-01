Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,137 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6,684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of EWX opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.