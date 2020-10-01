Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,991 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,231,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,504,000 after acquiring an additional 632,557 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,216,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,908,000 after buying an additional 758,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 441,167 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,324,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

