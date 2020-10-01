Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 6,457 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in New Relic by 276.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 1,360.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on New Relic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on New Relic from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.75.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, COO Michael J. Christenson bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.72 per share, for a total transaction of $510,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,970.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,885 shares of company stock worth $5,182,467. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.