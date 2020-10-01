$575.61 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce sales of $575.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.50 million and the highest is $593.90 million. Masonite International posted sales of $552.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

DOOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 382,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,399,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 218,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 164,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR opened at $98.40 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $99.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

