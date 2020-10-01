Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of ALEC opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18. Alector has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alector by 460.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alector in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Analyst Recommendations for Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

