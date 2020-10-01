CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100,259 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 3.58% of CBRE Group worth $542,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $46.97 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

