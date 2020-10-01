Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTEQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Intelsat alerts:

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.61. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $482.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.