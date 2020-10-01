Fmr LLC Acquires 577,841 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.15% of Norfolk Southern worth $558,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 32.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 469,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,502,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.39.

NYSE NSC opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $224.99.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.