Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,232,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 128,871 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $549,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.26.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,972 shares of company stock worth $28,422,822. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $195.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.60 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.40.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

