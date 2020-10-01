Fmr LLC Has $577.04 Million Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772,248 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.90% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $577,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 984,928 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after acquiring an additional 716,460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 528.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 535,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after acquiring an additional 450,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,001,000.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.75. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

