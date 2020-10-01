Fmr LLC Has $552.86 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.56% of BorgWarner worth $552,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 129.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

