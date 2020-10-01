Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 185.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 92,730 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,530,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 246.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 200.2% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $74.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.