Fmr LLC Has $554.51 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,824,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,308,993 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.72% of American Express worth $554,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

