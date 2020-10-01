Fmr LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,871,474 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552,514 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Performance Food Group worth $579,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $392,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,662.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

