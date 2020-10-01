Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,374,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,971,723 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.20% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. worth $588,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $81.07 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $420.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4253 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

