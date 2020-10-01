Fmr LLC Sells 236,642 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,483,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 236,642 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.60% of Total worth $595,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Total by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.01, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This is a boost from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Total in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

