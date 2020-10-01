Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $603,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $174,577,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,061 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $76,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $56,327,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 150.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,922,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,113,000 after buying an additional 1,754,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

