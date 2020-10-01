Fmr LLC Sells 1,400,625 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,438,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,400,625 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Novocure worth $619,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novocure by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novocure by 22.5% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 131,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,199 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novocure by 4.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Novocure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Novocure by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 336,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novocure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $111.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $113.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 927.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $68,445.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,581,846.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,822,612.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,178,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.