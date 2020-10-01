Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,363,534 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Northern Trust worth $623,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.54.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.