Fmr LLC Sells 152,292 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,292 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.83% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $625,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18,450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 406,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 404,431 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 334,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 177,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.03.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

