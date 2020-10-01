Fmr LLC Sells 5,654,186 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,244,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654,186 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.30% of Equinor ASA worth $626,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQNR opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

