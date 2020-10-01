Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522,984 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 7.79% of Whirlpool worth $628,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

