Fmr LLC Has $633.28 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $633,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $277.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average is $241.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.