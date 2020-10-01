Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,383,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773,066 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $634,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $332.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.43. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.11.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.