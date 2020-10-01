Fmr LLC Sells 159,144 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,259,169 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 159,144 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $639,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 103,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,603 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $71,605.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,518 shares in the company, valued at $167,723.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $2,821,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.