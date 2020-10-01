Fmr LLC Has $642 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 125.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.31% of 10x Genomics worth $641,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

TXG opened at $124.68 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $126.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $666,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402,902.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $3,352,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,942 shares of company stock worth $12,604,932 over the last ninety days.

TXG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

