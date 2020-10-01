Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Edison International worth $646,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,062.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 227,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $14,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

