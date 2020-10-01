Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 111.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quidel worth $647,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Quidel by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Quidel by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Quidel by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel stock opened at $219.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.