Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,058 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $653,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,920,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,066,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,051,000 after acquiring an additional 496,038 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,861,000 after acquiring an additional 369,065 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,686.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 360,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 356,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $104.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.