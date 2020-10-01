Fmr LLC Has $728.23 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,042,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,890,634 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $728,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 12,611.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 56.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.65.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

