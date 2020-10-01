Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747,773 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.29% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $679,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,071,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,882,000 after buying an additional 209,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,044,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,511,000 after buying an additional 174,371 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,916,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,806,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,604 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $149.50 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $157.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

