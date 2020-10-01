Fmr LLC Has $709.71 Million Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $709,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 614.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 27,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $154.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average is $136.98. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

