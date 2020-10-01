Fmr LLC Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.43% of SAP worth $720,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $155.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.24. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

