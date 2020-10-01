Fmr LLC Sells 452,659 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,751,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 452,659 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 12.31% of Aecom worth $742,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Aecom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aecom by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after purchasing an additional 118,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aecom by 53.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aecom by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,729,000 after purchasing an additional 434,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aecom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACM opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,913.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.44.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

