iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,733,704 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $699,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,450,000 after acquiring an additional 136,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,111,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

