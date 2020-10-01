Fmr LLC Purchases 1,993,323 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 6.11% of UDR worth $673,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of UDR by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,548,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 786,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UDR by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 542,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1,985.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 498,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UDR by 337.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 612,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 472,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.