COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COVTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Main First Bank upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. COVESTRO AG/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

