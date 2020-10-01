easyJet’s (EJTTF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Davy Research raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

easyJet stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.48. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

