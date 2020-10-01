Idorsia’s (ETTYF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Idorsia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Idorsia alerts:

ETTYF stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.16. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.