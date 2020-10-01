Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FERGY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Societe Generale raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

