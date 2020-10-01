Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferguson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.