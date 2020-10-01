FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FSUGY has been the topic of several other research reports. upgraded FORTESCUE METAL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FORTESCUE METAL/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.413 dividend. This is a positive change from FORTESCUE METAL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FORTESCUE METAL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.38%.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

