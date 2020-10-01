Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FURCF. Bank of America raised shares of Faurecia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank raised shares of Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Faurecia in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

FURCF opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. Faurecia has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56.

Faurecia Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

