Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GJNSY. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GJNSY opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. It operates through General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, and Pension segments. The company offers various insurance products, including motor vehicles, property, leisure, and accident and health insurance products, as well as insurance products in the areas of liability, agriculture, coastal and marine/transport, and defined contribution scheme; and life and pet insurance products.

