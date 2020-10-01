HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Receives Buy Rating from Warburg Research

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Warburg Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.50.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

COVESTRO AG/S Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley
COVESTRO AG/S Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley
easyJet’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
easyJet’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group
Idorsia’s Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Idorsia’s Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays
Ferguson Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Ferguson Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Ferguson Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”
Ferguson Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”
FORTESCUE METAL/S Upgraded to “Neutral” at CSFB
FORTESCUE METAL/S Upgraded to “Neutral” at CSFB


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report