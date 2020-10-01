HENKEL AG & CO/S’s (HENKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HENKY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Shares of HENKY opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.